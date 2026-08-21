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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes - Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

Men‘s shoes

$250

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9811-001

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

$250

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9811-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

    $250