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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes - White/White/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Women's Shoes

$180
White/White/Black
White/White/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Never mess with a classic. Keep heritage on your feet with a white-on-white look that will never go out of style.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: DV0991-101

Air Jordan 1 Mid

$180

Never mess with a classic. Keep heritage on your feet with a white-on-white look that will never go out of style.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leathers provide superior durability and style.
  • Padded tongue and inner upper for added comfort and security.
  • Iconic winged Air Jordan logo on upper for traditional branding.
  • Encapsulated Air unit in the heel gives the lightweight cushioning you know and love.
  • Solid rubber outsole with tread for standard traction.

Product Details

  • Stitched-down Swoosh logo
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: DV0991-101

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (110)

4.8 stars

  • Haniyeh207d206a8e924c1089a7e844da408133

    I love Nike and its good qualities. I always like Nike.

  • Niceeeee

    Nikki8227d808e7f04b8591677bcd3ce2b382

    Very comfortable shoe. Goes great with almost any outfit. I am very pleased with the purchase and will most definitely be getting my fiancée a pair as well!

  • My new favorite shoes

    Sheer comfort

    Comfortable, nice structure and style plus great styling for various types of outfits..

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid

$180

Complete the look

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