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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's shoes

$200

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

$200

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    $200