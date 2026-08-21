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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - White/White/Metallic Silver/White

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

$190

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IQ9381-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

$190

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IQ9381-100

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    $190