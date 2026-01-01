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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

$160
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2060-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

$160

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
  • Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2060-100

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    $160

    Complete the look