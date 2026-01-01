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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
$160
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
- Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
- Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
Size & Fit
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
$160