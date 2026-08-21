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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Vest - Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Vest

$140

Designed to race, this vest helps you push through the worst. Enhanced with targeted ventilation and sweat-wicking tech, the lightweight fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable to the finishing line.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5358-010

Nike AeroSwift

$140

Designed to race, this vest helps you push through the worst. Enhanced with targeted ventilation and sweat-wicking tech, the lightweight fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable to the finishing line.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Perforations provide breathability where you need it most.
  • Bonded seams at the armholes and collar help give a smooth feel.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5358-010

Size & Fit

    • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
    • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Vest

    Nike AeroSwift

    $140

    More Info

      • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
      • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.