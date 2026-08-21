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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Vest
$140
Designed to race, this vest helps you push through the worst. Enhanced with targeted ventilation and sweat-wicking tech, the lightweight fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable to the finishing line.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5358-010
Nike AeroSwift
$140
Designed to race, this vest helps you push through the worst. Enhanced with targeted ventilation and sweat-wicking tech, the lightweight fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable to the finishing line.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Perforations provide breathability where you need it most.
- Bonded seams at the armholes and collar help give a smooth feel.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5358-010
Size & Fit
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike AeroSwift
$140
More Info
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.