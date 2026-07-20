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Highly Rated
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

$100
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: FN3349-010

Nike AeroSwift

$100

Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.

Innovative Speed

The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed using the latest innovations, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong.

Advanced sweat wicking

Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Built to Move

The 4-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.

Picture perfect

The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish to protect against flash photography during the race.

More benefits

  • Designed for racing
  • Length: 5cm (approx.)
  • Liner: knit liner
  • Fabric: lightweight woven
  • Storage: drop-in pockets and zip back pocket
  • Waistband: elastic with drawcord

Product details

  • Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: FN3349-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (16)

4.8 stars

  • antonior886291112

    awesome shorts long the fit & showing off my long legs, their super comfortable & the ultimate shorty shorts!!!

  • jenniferf103791240

    Purchased for son who is a xc and track runner. He loves them.

  • Great racing shorts

    Michael3cbf9075af094e898a8761e290c47730

    Great racing shorts...perfect fit and length, and super lightweight with plenty of pockets!

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

Nike AeroSwift

$100

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