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ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top - Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Wolf Lichen

Crew-Neck Top

$190

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White
  • Style: IH1445-010

ACG Wolf Lichen

$190

Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Loose fit
  • Embroidered Nike ACG, Polartec® and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Thumbholes
  • Elastic hem and cuffs
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White
  • Style: IH1445-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'4" (192cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top

    ACG Wolf Lichen

    $190