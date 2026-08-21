ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts

ACG Trailwind

$120

At first glance these streamlined shorts might look simple. At second glance you'll see they've got eight pockets and stretchy woven fabric that feels cool and breathable all the miles long.

Advanced tech

Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Pockets Galore

Six drop-in pockets on the waistband and two on the brief liner. That means you've got plenty of storage for gels, salt tablets and other small trail essentials.

Fine-Tuned Fit

Elastic waistband and drawcord let you adjust your fit to your preference. Side vents help with unrestricted movement.