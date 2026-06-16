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Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Black

Nike ACG

Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

$60
Black
Summit White
Mineral Slate
Select SizeSize Guide

With a premium feel, the Nike ACG T-Shirt delivers classic heavyweight comfort. It shows off the classic "ACG" logo over a loose and roomy fit. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: DC5356-010

Nike ACG

$60

AN ALL-CONDITIONS CLASSIC.

With a premium feel, the Nike ACG T-Shirt delivers classic heavyweight comfort. It shows off the classic "ACG" logo over a loose and roomy fit. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.

Northwest Tested

This product was designed and tested in Oregon, USA. The state's vast wilderness and climate has served as inspiration for our designs.

Loose and Premium

Heavyweight fabric feels structured and premium. The fit has a roomy body plus longer, dropped-shoulder sleeves with a loose opening.

Product Details

  • Loose fit for a roomy feel
  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: DC5356-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (6)

5 stars

  • Great Shirt

    Chuu

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This shirt is great and extremely comfortable. The material feels incredibly soft and styles great

  • Great Heavy Tee

    JimiJim21

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are the best shirts. Thick material and a little more roomy than a typical shirt. I have several and they really last.

  • ACG is a favorite

    Antonio688667453

    Very comfortable and with the loose fit & dri-fit combo is perfect!!! I’m 6ft 180 pounds and the length is very good too!! I always prefer ordering the tall variants but since I didn’t see any for the colors I bought, fortunately regular happened to be long too so I’m very satisfied.

Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Nike ACG

$60

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