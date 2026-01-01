ACG Phantazma Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket

Windproof, waterproof and adventure ready. We spent 5 days hiking through the Dolomites in northeastern Italy to test this jacket. The lightweight 2.5L construction pairs with cinching features for a breathable feel that is ready for stormy gales. And when you don't need the coverage? Fold it into the pocket for compact storage.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White

Style: IF0101-010