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Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
30% off
This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IM9322-100
Nike ACG
30% off
This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
Product Details
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IM9322-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike ACG
30% off