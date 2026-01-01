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Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt - White

Nike ACG

Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt

30% off

This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IM9322-100

Nike ACG

30% off

This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IM9322-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt

    Nike ACG

    30% off

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