Comfy and good fit
Gee
This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Warm and breathable, this waffle-knit top is perfect for chilly days. The 1/4-zip design lets you adjust your coverage and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.
Nike ACG
Warm and breathable, this waffle-knit top is perfect for chilly days. The 1/4-zip design lets you adjust your coverage and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.
Soft and stretchy poly-wool blend fabric feels warmth. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
This mid-layer top is designed loose enough to wear over a base and tight enough to layer under a jacket. Thumbholes help hold the sleeves in place.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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4.6 stars
Comfy and good fit
Gee
This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.
Dri-Fit Top for a Comfortable Run.
BethIO
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top is definitely a comfortable top to wear for a run on the trails or any other activity. The soft lightweight texture of the material feels wonderful on my skin. It fits true to size , I'm loving the optional thumb holes in the sleeves. I like the 1/4 zipper , and when its zipped all the way up it's not touching my face , which I find myself annoyed by the ones that do. I thought the material might be one that will easily get snags but so far I have been proven wrong. Nike did good with the design of this shirt and I see myself wearing this often on the trails.
Stylish and Functional
Jestersf
The Nike ACG Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip is easily my new go-to for outdoor training. I picked this up specifically for trail running, and it handles the demands of the trail perfectly. The fit is spot on—it is completely true to size and moves with you naturally without feeling restrictive. It is the absolute perfect weight for cool morning runs; it provides just enough warmth to take the edge off the morning chill, but the fabric is incredibly breathable so you don't overheat once your pace picks up. I especially love the addition of the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked in place and add that extra bit of coverage for your hands before you warm up. If you need a high-performance, durable mid-layer for the trails, this is worth every penny.
Nike ACG