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Highly Rated
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top - Black/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG

Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top

$110
Black/Black/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Baltic Blue/Summit White

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Warm and breathable, this waffle-knit top is perfect for chilly days. The 1/4-zip design lets you adjust your coverage and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9669-010

Nike ACG

$110

Warm and breathable, this waffle-knit top is perfect for chilly days. The 1/4-zip design lets you adjust your coverage and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.

Sweat-wicking tech

Soft and stretchy poly-wool blend fabric feels warmth. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Layer and adapt

This mid-layer top is designed loose enough to wear over a base and tight enough to layer under a jacket. Thumbholes help hold the sleeves in place.

Product Details

  • 88% polyester/7% wool/5% elastane
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9669-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (17)

4.6 stars

  • Comfy and good fit

    Gee

    This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.

  • Dri-Fit Top for a Comfortable Run.

    BethIO

    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top is definitely a comfortable top to wear for a run on the trails or any other activity. The soft lightweight texture of the material feels wonderful on my skin. It fits true to size , I'm loving the optional thumb holes in the sleeves. I like the 1/4 zipper , and when its zipped all the way up it's not touching my face , which I find myself annoyed by the ones that do. I thought the material might be one that will easily get snags but so far I have been proven wrong. Nike did good with the design of this shirt and I see myself wearing this often on the trails.

  • Stylish and Functional

    Jestersf

    The Nike ACG Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip is easily my new go-to for outdoor training. I picked this up specifically for trail running, and it handles the demands of the trail perfectly. The fit is spot on—it is completely true to size and moves with you naturally without feeling restrictive. It is the absolute perfect weight for cool morning runs; it provides just enough warmth to take the edge off the morning chill, but the fabric is incredibly breathable so you don't overheat once your pace picks up. I especially love the addition of the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked in place and add that extra bit of coverage for your hands before you warm up. If you need a high-performance, durable mid-layer for the trails, this is worth every penny.

Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top

Nike ACG

$110

Complete the look

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