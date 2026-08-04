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ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L) - Black/College Grey/College Grey

Recycled Materials

ACG DAYMAX

Backpack (25L)

$160
Black/College Grey/College Grey
College Grey/Grey Fog/Safety Orange
Mineral Slate/Black Spruce/Baltic Blue
ONE SIZE

Get the most out of your adventures with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' backpack. A large main compartment with front and side pockets offers easy access to small and large items. Adjustable side webbing and front strap provide attachment points for extra gear.


  • Colour Shown: Black/College Grey/College Grey
  • Style: HJ8178-010

ACG DAYMAX

$160

Get the most out of your adventures with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' backpack. A large main compartment with front and side pockets offers easy access to small and large items. Adjustable side webbing and front strap provide attachment points for extra gear.

Benefits

  • An internal slip pocket fits most laptops.
  • The nylon storm flap provides water resistance.
  • The plush back panel and customisable padded shoulder straps offer a comfortable, personalised fit.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm W x 51cm H x 23cm D (approx.)
  • ACG-branded carabiner
  • A storable waist strap
  • Body: 81% polyester/19% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/College Grey/College Grey
  • Style: HJ8178-010

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (8)

4.5 stars

  • Great bag, very versatile

    lgomez

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I liked the bag, it fits lots of things. good material

  • Pockets Galore. Perfect for day trips in the mountains.

    emmadoingthings

    This bag is huge and very comfortable. Took it hiking and found all the compartments very useful. Two pockets for water bottles, plus additional side pockets, made it very easy to put things I might need in a pinch like bug spray and snacks. Inside has a laptop compartment and a ton of room. The top clip and front pockets makes it easy to carry hiking poles up front. Straps comfortably adjust to short height (I'm 5'2) and the chest and waist strap make the bag very supportive without too much strain on your back after several hours in the mountains.

  • Way too small

    Nrho

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It says it’s an Excel, but it felt like a kid XL everything about it was extremely small. It literally felt like it was a adult medium at best.

ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)

ACG DAYMAX

$160

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