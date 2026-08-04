ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)

Great bag, very versatile
lgomez
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I liked the bag, it fits lots of things. good material
Recycled Materials
Get the most out of your adventures with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' backpack. A large main compartment with front and side pockets offers easy access to small and large items. Adjustable side webbing and front strap provide attachment points for extra gear.
ACG DAYMAX
Get the most out of your adventures with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' backpack. A large main compartment with front and side pockets offers easy access to small and large items. Adjustable side webbing and front strap provide attachment points for extra gear.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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4.5 stars
Great bag, very versatile
lgomez
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I liked the bag, it fits lots of things. good material
Pockets Galore. Perfect for day trips in the mountains.
emmadoingthings
This bag is huge and very comfortable. Took it hiking and found all the compartments very useful. Two pockets for water bottles, plus additional side pockets, made it very easy to put things I might need in a pinch like bug spray and snacks. Inside has a laptop compartment and a ton of room. The top clip and front pockets makes it easy to carry hiking poles up front. Straps comfortably adjust to short height (I'm 5'2) and the chest and waist strap make the bag very supportive without too much strain on your back after several hours in the mountains.
Way too small
Nrho
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It says it’s an Excel, but it felt like a kid XL everything about it was extremely small. It literally felt like it was a adult medium at best.
ACG DAYMAX