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Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit - Black/White/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit

$95

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, this is anything but basic. Lightweight and smooth, this tracksuit offers ventilation in key areas to help you keep your cool.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HQ5113-010

Nike Academy

$95

Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, this is anything but basic. Lightweight and smooth, this tracksuit offers ventilation in key areas to help you keep your cool.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Smooth woven fabric feels lightweight and breathable.
  • Zip pockets on the trousers and jacket secure your essentials.

Product details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo on the jacket and pants
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord on the pants
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HQ5113-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

3 stars

  • Disappointed

    Nike User

    Top toooo small. Bottom toooo big it’s a nice outfit, nice style, color, love the material . Will be good for anyone with that body type. Sorry didn’t work for me.

Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit

Nike Academy

$95

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