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Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football - Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

Football

30% off

Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.


  • Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
  • Style: IR4337-398

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

30% off

Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.

Product Details

  • 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
  • Style: IR4337-398

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (7)

5 stars

  • Great soccer ball

    Kellicav77

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great soccer ball for a 10 year old kid. He loves it, well made, & affordable.

  • Great for soccer

    Brandon R

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is a great ball. My son uses it for soccer. Great for turf or dirt

  • Great Ball

    TRod

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Ball has held up to several practices and games. Holds air well and haven't had an issue with ball releasing any air.

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

30% off

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