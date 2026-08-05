Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football

Great soccer ball
Kellicav77
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great soccer ball for a 10 year old kid. He loves it, well made, & affordable.
Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.
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Express delivery $14.95
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Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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5 stars
Great soccer ball
Kellicav77
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great soccer ball for a 10 year old kid. He loves it, well made, & affordable.
Great for soccer
Brandon R
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is a great ball. My son uses it for soccer. Great for turf or dirt
Great Ball
TRod
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Ball has held up to several practices and games. Holds air well and haven't had an issue with ball releasing any air.
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'