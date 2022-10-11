Apple Watch Nike

Use the chart below to determine the right size for you.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7
Watch Face Size41mm45mm
Band Fits Wrists130 – 200mm140 – 220mm
Apple Watch Nike Series 4, 5, 6 & SE
Watch Face Size40mm44mm
Band Fits Wrists130 – 200mm140 – 220mm
Apple Watch Nike Series 3
Watch Face Size38mm42mm
Band Fits Wrists130 – 200mm140 – 210mm

Measure the circumference of your wrist to determine band size. Most women's wrists are within the 140–175mm range. Most men's wrists are within the 165–195mm range.

You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm and 44mm cases.