Back to SearchNike St LukesOpen • Closes at 9:00 pmWestfield St Lukes80 St Lukes Rd.Shop 804Auckland, Auckland, 1025, NZ+64 9 558 3630Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 10:00 am - 5:30 pmMon - Wed: 9:00 am - 6:00 pmThu - Fri: 9:00 am - 9:00 pmSat: 9:00 am - 6:00 pmServicesMember First AccessShop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Newmarket187 BroadwayNewmarketAuckland, Auckland, 1023, NZClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 amNike Factory Store WestgateWestgate Shopping Centre5/8 Maki StShop F0001Auckland, 0657, NZClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 9:00 amNike Auckland City228 Queen StreetAuckland CBD, Auckland, 1010, NZClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 am