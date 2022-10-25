9 Important Marathon Training Tips for New Runners

Another important aspect of your marathon training plan is nutrition. As Abrahams said, you're spending a lot of miles and hours on your feet, so you've got to make sure you're consuming the appropriate fuel to aid in recovery and supply you with energy.

"Nutrition, in general, is very personalised, and so are nutrition strategies for a marathon", said Rayanne Nguyen, RD, CSSD, LDN. "Just like you have a training plan for your runs, it's important to have a plan for your nutrition—not just for the day of the race, but for your whole training cycle", she said.

(Related: What to Eat Before Running a Race, According to Dietitians)

If you don't fuel properly during your training, you'll struggle when it comes to racing, Nguyen said. Everyone will have different needs, but when you increase your activity levels, you need to increase your energy intake (or how much food you're consuming).

"Runners need a well-balanced intake of macronutrients—carbs, proteins and fats—in addition to plenty of fruits and vegetables", Nguyen said. And because carbs are the body's main source of energy, you'll need to increase your carb intake, he added.

Nutrition Tips to Follow During Your Training Cycle

When it comes to training, Nguyen said it's important to consume something before training, ideally 30 to 60 grams of quickly digesting simple carbs, to give you a boost of energy and prevent gastrointestinal discomfort during training. Consider a sports drink, apple sauce, fruit snacks or a few bites of an energy bar.

If your runs are 60 to 75 minutes or shorter, Nguyen said you probably won't need to refuel, aside from making sure you're taking in fluids and electrolytes. She suggested working with a registered dietitian to figure out what this should look like for you. If your runs exceed that time frame, Nguyen said to refuel with an easy-to-carry, quick-to-eat tolerable carb source.

During training, consuming 30 to 90 grams of carbs per hour is ideal, and this should increase as the length of your run increases. This will also help you determine your nutrition plan come race day. She recommended testing out carb-electrolyte sports drinks, gels, energy chews, fruit snacks, dried fruit, and jelly sweets or other non-chocolate sweets.

When it comes to your hydration needs, you should be consuming fluids every 15 to 30 minutes, said Nguyen. It's essential to practise proper hydration and nutrition while training so that you can prepare your stomach to tolerate more food and fuel.

(Related: How to Tell if You're Dehydrated—And What to Do About It)

Post-training nutrition is equally important, according to Nguyen, who said to think of your stomach after a workout as being an empty petrol tank that needs to refill on fuel. "If you don't refuel, you can start the next training session on 'empty', which can lead to increased injury risk, fatigue and difficulty completing the workout, etc.".

The goal for your post-workout nutrition is to get carbs, protein and a source of hydration in your system within 30 to 60 minutes of completing the session. "The sooner the better, and something is always better than nothing", she said.