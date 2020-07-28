Get Stronger, Run Faster and Further

The Simple Change

After every run, ask yourself, how did that go?



Your default response may be to put yourself down. (I ran slow because I'm not a good runner.) Or maybe you gloss over things that could have gone better. (Another easy 5 miles, pretty standard.)



Instead, what you want to do is be kind, honest and real in your response, just like a good coach would, and think of ways to make the run go better next time, even if you felt like you nailed it.



"That means you need to give your answer context", says Bennett. "Ask yourself, Why did the run not go well? What else was going on with you? Conversely, if the run felt awesome, ask yourself why that happened too".



Then, like a coach, do something with that information. If your body felt stiff in the first mile, take more time to allow it to adjust from not running to running (Bennett recommends five to 10 minutes of "super-easy running" followed by light stretching). Felt like you were on fire? Think about what might have contributed to that—skipping an extra cocktail, getting a good night's rest—and try to replicate it next time.



"Keep showing up as a coach and be willing to learn, then you're going to become a better coach", says Bennett. "Which means you're going to become a better runner".