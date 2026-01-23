If you're a mid- or long-distance runner looking to shed time off your personal best — whether in the 10K or the marathon — it's critical you incorporate tempo runs into your training program. Unlike a fartlek workout, where you alternate between intensities every few minutes, a tempo workout emphasises consistency. It's not exactly a speed workout, but it's also not an easy run.

"Tempo running is slower than race pace", says Kaleigh Ray, an ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and running biomechanist. "You should always feel like you could give more during a tempo run, whereas race pace is maximal effort".

Ahead, running experts explain what tempo runs are, how fast and how long they should be, and why this type of workout deserves a regular spot in your training log.