The Best Small Gift and Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Teens by Nike

Choosing the right gift for a teenager can be intimidating. Once you tap into their interests, hobbies and style, you'll be on the right path to find a small gift that will make their face light up.

These small gifts work for any occasion—a stocking filler during the festive season, a birthday gift or graduation present. Check out these eight small gift ideas for teens.

(Related: The 8 Best Small Gifts for Women From Nike)