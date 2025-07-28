From bricks to kicks—introducing the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Product news
Unlock your play mode with the latest collaboration between Nike and The LEGO Group.
- This launch marks the first Nike in-line product collaboration with The LEGO Group, featuring the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection footwear, a sportswear t-shirt and a basketball to play beyond the rules.
- The LEGO Group and Nike will release this collection on 1 August 2025.
- More iconic styles drop on 1 September 2025.
Lace Up Your Imagination
Step into a world where trainers spark imagination and play knows no bounds. The Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection isn't just a collaboration — it's a launchpad into a universe where sport and creativity collide. With Nike's Air Max character, Max, and LEGO Minifigures peering through the windows of the air bubbles and holographic accents dancing across the midsole, this shoe dares kids to dream bigger. They'll feel like they're floating as they push their imagination with every step.
The upper's tactile mesh is layered with a distinctive studded texture, channelling the iconic look of LEGO bricks. Drenched in signature Minifigure yellow, the shoe is bursting with fresh, playful details — from the bold red LEGO badge on the tongue to the holographic logo stamped on the heel and the box the shoes come in. Look closer, and you'll find cheeky surprises inside the air bubbles, such as a hidden alien Minifigure grinning back. "We know that there are a lot of hybrid consumers that love both brands, shared Eden Pearson, Global Kids Sportswear Footwear Product Manager. The shoe is a celebration of the bond between the trainer-heads of tomorrow and builders alike.
The Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection footwear is launching alongside a Nike x LEGO Collection T-shirt as well as a Nike x LEGO Collection basketball, each splashed with that unmistakable LEGO yellow and stamped with the Nike x LEGO co-branded logo. These bold additions reimagine timeless staples with unexpected flair, setting the stage for the future of sport and play in this playful, power-packed partnership between two legendary icons.
Beyond its standout design and performance features, this collection aims to reignite a deep, childlike sense of wonder. "It's why we do what we do", explains Pearson.
"To partner with a brand that is very inclusive and inspires all kids to play again is at the centre of why we've been creating this product".
Eden Pearson
Global Kids Sportswear Footwear Product Manager
This is not just a shoe. It's a joyful nudge to pause, play and reconnect with imagination. "The real goal is to spark wonder and joy for kids that either are about to fall out of love with play or maybe already have", says Pearson.
To bring this vision to life, the teams delved deep into the archives of both brands, pulling threads from iconic collections to inspire something completely new. "Part of the design process was really getting the design teams together from both The LEGO Group and Nike and really digging deep into the archives of what is important to both brands", shared Pearson. The result? A collection built not just for movement, but for imagination in motion.
Together, Nike and The LEGO Group are not only creating something fresh. They're also opening doors to brand-new worlds for the next generation, putting the play back in sport. "It's a shoe that really connects well with The LEGO Group as well as brings our kids into a modern space with Nike", noted Pearson. That space blends timeless play with the exciting world of sport.
The adventure starts now. Lace up, level up. Game, set, play.