How to Fix a Zip

If you go to zip up a jacket to find that it won't budge, or worse, there's a gaping hole where it should be fastened, don't stress. Sure, a broken zip is frustrating, but it shouldn't be cause for alarm. With the right tools and a little know-how, you can fix a broken zip at home.

To fix a zip, it helps to first know how a zip works. Here are the main components:

The slider is the mechanism that moves along the zip's teeth and locks them together.

is the mechanism that moves along the zip's teeth and locks them together. The pull is the dangling fixture that you use to move the zip up and down.

is the dangling fixture that you use to move the zip up and down. The teeth are the plastic or metal pins along the zip that fasten it together.

are the plastic or metal pins along the zip that fasten it together. The top stop and bottom stop are the plastic or metal pieces at the top and bottom of the zip that prevent the slider from moving past the ends of the zip.

Some zips have a more complex mechanism for the bottom stop, involving a retaining box on one side and an insertion pin on the other. This style is more complex than the standard bottom-stop design, so it's best not to remove these pieces to repair your zip (however, you can remove the top stops to access broken components).

Here are some common tricks for how to fix a broken zip.