How to Clean American Football Gloves
Product Care
Grass, mud, sweat: American football gloves get it all. Use these tips to freshen up a pair of American football gloves for the next game.
Supplies
- Mild detergent or soap
- Bicarbonate of soda (optional)
Tools
- Cleaning cloth (optional)
American Football gloves are a versatile piece of gear for any player. They protect the hands during tackles and provide grip when throwing and catching the ball. But after days of American football training, they can get dirty with grass stains, sweat and grime.
Just like an American football kit, it's important to clean football gloves regularly to extend their lifespan and keep them fresh. However, due to the grippy material that helps you catch the ball, they shouldn't just be thrown into a washing machine. Hand-washing is the gentlest and safest option. Read on for how to clean American football gloves without losing grip.
(Related: The Best Nike American Football Gloves to Wear This Season)
How to Clean American Football Gloves
1.Check the Cleaning Instructions on the Gloves
Before washing American football gloves, check the tag for cleaning instructions from the manufacturer. Many brands will advise hand-washing the gloves, as the palms are lined with leather or a sticky polyester and silicone blend that can lose its grip with aggressive washing.
Some gloves may be machine washable, but when in doubt, hand-wash them. The tag may also specify an ideal washing temperature. If it doesn't, use cold or lukewarm water.
If you have a pair of Nike American football gloves, hand-wash them using the following steps.
2.Wipe Off Any Loose Dirt
Before cleaning the gloves, shake off any excess dirt over the sink or wipe them down with a damp cloth.
3.Fill a Basin with a Mild Wash Solution
Next, create a wash solution for the gloves. Fill a sink or basin with lukewarm or cold water (or the temperature provided by manufacturer instructions). Then, add a tablespoon of mild soap or detergent and swish it around to evenly distribute the liquid.
4.Submerge the Gloves and Gently Scrub
Fully submerge the gloves in the wash basin and allow them to soak in the water for a few minutes. Then, use your fingers to gently scrub the back of the gloves and the palms. Be mindful of any sensitive materials or glove features, like the wrist strap.
5.Rinse Out the Soap
Take the gloves out of the sink or basin, empty and refill it with fresh, cold water. Rinse the gloves until you've washed out all the remaining soap suds. Or, you can rinse the gloves under cool, running water from the tap until the water runs clear.
6.Air-dry
Gently squeeze out excess water and hang the gloves to air-dry. Never use a dryer for American football gloves, as the heat could damage the fabric and reduce grip.
How to Clean American Football Gloves That Smell
If you've tried the steps above and your gloves still retain a smell, take this extra step to reduce odour.
Soak in a Bicarbonate of Soda Solution
Fill your wash basin with lukewarm water and add half a cup of bicarbonate of soda. Stir the water until the bicarbonate of soda has completely dissolved. Then, submerge the American football gloves and leave them to soak for up to an hour. Rinse the gloves under cool water to remove the solution.
This trick can also enhance the brightness of white American football gloves if they've become dingy from dirt and other stains.
(Related: The Best Nike American Football Training Equipment and Gear to Shop Now)
Frequently Asked Questions
Is it OK to clean American football gloves in the washing machine?
It is always recommended to hand-wash Nike American football gloves. The agitation from a washing machine may damage fabric, specifically the grippy leather or polyester palm.
If you do choose to machine-wash American football gloves, opt for cool water and a gentle spin cycle. You can protect them further by turning them inside out and placing them in a mesh bag or pillowcase before tossing them into the machine.
Can American football gloves go in the dryer?
Do not use a dryer for American football gloves, as the heat could damage the fabric and reduce grip. Air-dry them instead.
How often should American football gloves be washed?
Over-washing can reduce the lifespan of American football gloves and cause the fabric to quickly wear out. Only wash American football gloves as necessary, when they are dirty or sweaty. Aim for once a week or less, if possible.
To keep gloves fresh for longer, allow them to air-dry after use instead of stashing them in a gym bag.
Words by Hannah Singleton