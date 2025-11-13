The Best Rain Gear to Conquer Wet Weather

Best Waterproof Rain Jacket: Nike ACG 'Morpho' Storm-FIT ADV Jacket

Everyone needs a reliable rain jacket. That's why this waterproof and windproof rain jacket is our top pick for outdoor activities. And guess what? It's packable too! Its advanced weather protection paired with cinching details shield you from extreme conditions. To ensure this jacket really stands up to rain, wind and humidity, we tested it on a 46-mile expedition through the Costa Rican rainforest. Good news: it passed the test.

Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in stormy conditions, making it one of our best rain jackets.

A fully seam-sealed jacket with a water-resistant two-way front zip and protective flaps at the zipped hand pockets helps keep you covered.

A bungee system at the waist and an adjustable hood keep you protected (and dry), no matter the adventure.

This rain jacket packs into its internal chest pocket, turning into a bag with an adjustable strap and a stash pocket for small items.

Made from lightweight nylon, perfect for hiking in warmer but still wet conditions, the loose style is roomy enough for layering.

Best Water-Repellent Jacket with Insulation: Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket

Here's this jacket in a nutshell: heat regulating, water-repellent and great for keeping you warm. It can do it all. To put this jacket's capabilities to the test, we took it on a hiking and canoeing trip through a national park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Protected and handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.

Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.

Water-repellent exterior offers extra rain protection.

PrimaLoft® insulation helps you face biting-cold temps.

ACG tribiner and packable design let you easily clip the rain jacket to your hiking pack.

Two-way zip and bungee system at the waist let you fine-tune your fit.

Best Water-Repellent Puffer for Women: Nike Sportswear Swoosh Series Therma-FIT Oversized Down Puffer

This puffer jacket gives you the best of both worlds: style and comfort. It's engineered with maximum down insulation and water-repellent fabric, making it our warmest option in the Swoosh Series Collection. The fleece-lined cuffs and adjustable bungees at the hood and hem help seal out the elements for added weather protection.

The maximum insulation uses Nike Therma-FIT technology, which manages your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in harsh weather.

Water-repellent fabric helps you stay dry in light rain.

Oversized fit creates a spacious look that's easy to layer.

Best Water-Repellent Puffer for Men: Nike Sportswear Club Therma-FIT Puffer

An everyday essential with a performance-driven twist. This puffer jacket combines midweight insulation and water-repellent tech, helping to keep you warm and dry on rainy days. Its roomy fit makes it great for layering over base pieces or sweatshirts.