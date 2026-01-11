The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women

If Nike Zenvy leggings have one defining feature, it's their buttery feel. Made with Nike InfinaSoft fabric, these leggings are engineered at the yarn level to be soft and stretchy, resulting in the softest Nike leggings yet.

But Nike Zenvy leggings aren't defined by softness alone. They are made for movement, with an extra-wide waistband that stays put with every yoga or Pilates move. They offer gentle compression, making them ideal for flexibility. Minimal seams make for a cosy, comfy fit and streamlined look. For convenient storage, you'll find one drop pocket in the middle of the back that's large enough for a phone.

These leggings are infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology, which helps you enjoy your workout without feeling drenched in sweat. They come in a high-rise and mid-rise silhouette and a variety of lengths from full-length to 20cm (approx.) inseam biker shorts.