The 4 best plus-size leggings styles by Nike
Buying guide
Check out the best Nike plus-size leggings for every occasion, from lunging to lounging.
Not all leggings are the same. Although they may look similar, the cut, style and material all play a role in ensuring your leggings fit as comfortably as they feel. You might be looking for the stretchy Nike One for casual wear (or yoga class) or the more supportive material of Nike Universa if you're heading to a workout class.
Looking for super-soft, high-waisted, plus-size leggings? No problem. Nike Zenvy has you covered. And then there are the best Nike plus-size leggings with pockets. Nike Go is known for its streamlined, lightly compressive fit and six (that's right, six) roomy pockets.
Once you decide which Nike leggings suit your needs—perhaps all four—look to the Nike leggings size guide to find the right fit. (Note: Nike plus-size leggings include sizes 0X to 4X.)
(Related: How to find the right Nike sports bra size for you)
The best Nike plus-size leggings by fit and feel
1. For medium support: Nike Universa
If you're looking for trousers that work hard, look no further than Nike Universa. Buttery soft, the style is made from a midweight InfinaSmooth fabric and contains at least 50 percent recycled nylon fibres.
Not only do these plus-size leggings feel sleek, but with a lifting design that's made to stretch as you tackle interval training, step classes, yoga and everything in between, you can rest assured you won't have to worry about see-through moments. The stretchy, durable fabric is squat-proof and opaque.
The dual side pockets are barely there but can still store your phone or ID cards. These high-waisted leggings come in various lengths and pretty pastel colours like violet and pink, as well as classic black.
(Related: How Nike is redefining its approach to women's plus-size clothing)
2. For soft, gentle support: Nike Zenvy
Consider getting more than one pair of the Nike Zenvy leggings—you're going to want to wear these all the time. These plus-size leggings come in earthy colours, and silhouette options include a high-rise cut and various lengths: cropped, 7/8, full-length and 20cm (approx.) inseam biker shorts.
Thanks to the streamlined construction and the lightweight InfinaSoft fabric, the Zenvy can feel like a second skin. Soft to the touch but still durable, these leggings move with you as you bend and stretch. The wide waistband keeps everything in place, including your phone, which can fit into the back drop-in pocket while you're at the gym or on the go.
3. For firm, locked-in support: Nike Go
Nike Go trousers have six pockets. Not two, not three. Six. Here's what you're getting with the Go: two seamless side pockets, three drop-in pockets at the back waistband and a zip pocket on the thigh. You'll have plenty of room to stash your keys, credit cards, phone and even a tube of lip balm.
If the pockets alone don't convince you that you need these leggings, know this: the Nike Go are superb performers. The midweight InfinaLock fabric is both compressive and supportive, so you can get through those Star Jumps, High Knees or Yoga sequences without having to readjust. And they wouldn't be highly rated workout leggings if they didn't have sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology.
The high-rise, extra-wide waistband also offers a secure fit. You can even adjust the internal drawcord to match your needs. Regardless of what you're doing at the gym or outdoors, the Nike Go leggings are versatile, whether you're facing the boxing studio or rush-hour traffic. They come in five lengths: cropped, capri, 7/8, full and 20cm (approx.) inseam biker shorts.
(Related: The 8 best fitness gifts from Nike)
4. For versatility and all-day, casual wear: Nike One
When it comes to versatility, Nike One's material not only wicks away sweat (it's made from recycled polyester fibres and with Nike Dri-FIT technology), it's squat-proof, too. The Nike Dri-FIT quick evaporation technology will help keep you comfortable whether you're running errands or dropping into an impromptu workout class.
The soft, stretchy fabric is also ideal for Power Yoga, strength training or kickboxing—pretty much any workout with a lot of movement. Nike One has a snug fit and contours to your shape without restriction or bumps, making it perfect for doing floor exercises or getting cosy on the sofa.
You don't have to worry about these leggings sliding down. Seamless sides and a V-shaped back create a smooth silhouette, and you can choose between a mid-rise or high-rise cut. If you plan to wear the leggings around town, know that they have two hidden pockets on the waistband: a small pocket on the side and a larger pocket at the back.
Words by Yelena Moroz Alpert