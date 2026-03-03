Introducing the Alexia Putellas Player Edition Phantom 6: A Football Boot Fit for "The Queen"
Product News
The football star's first signature shoe is an innovative performance boot with a recognisable silhouette that pays homage to its namesake in every detail.
- Alexia Putellas's Phantom 6 Player Edition Football Boot celebrates "The Queen" in every design detail, from her favourite number 11 to an "A" that forms a crown.
- The football champ's first Player Edition Boot features the latest Nike Football technologies, built for performing precise moves and confident cuts on the pitch.
- Released 2 February 2026, the Alexia Putellas Phantom 6 Player Edition Boot is available in adult and children's sizes at Nike.com and select retail locations.
The queen bee of football now has her own boot to match. Nike has released the first Alexia Putellas Player Edition of its popular football boot, the Phantom 6.
The Alexia Putellas Phantom 6 Player Edition was designed with the superstar's commanding playing style and contributions to the game in mind. In fact, every detail seen in her inaugural signature boot will remind wearers of its namesake.
With the number 11 displayed throughout the boot, it's evident that the number is personally significant to the star player.
"When I started watching Barça, I remember 11 was Rivaldo—a lefty", Putellas, also left footed, says of the number's personal significance to her. "I fell in love with that number. Everyone wants number 10, but 11 is special. When someone watches 11, I want them to think of Alexia".
The "More Than 11" theme is apparent throughout the boot, with the number displayed 11 times in multiple places, from the more obvious (namely, the outsole and upper) to the more discreet (the sockliner).
When looking closely at the Nike logo displayed on the boot, one will find a pair of 11s that combine to form not only an elegantly scripted "A" but also a crown, referencing Putellas's shirt number, first initial and nickname: "The Queen".
As a woman and a dominant force on the pitch in a sport mostly played by men, Putellas has rightfully earned her nickname.
"Growing up in Spain, I could only watch men playing football", she says. "I never dreamt about playing at Camp Nou or having my own Nike boot".
Like the rest of the design, the colour palette of the Alexia Putellas Player Edition Phantom 6 is inspired by her moves and prowess on the pitch, with radiant reds reflecting power and creativity and black tones representing confidence and control. Light metallic accents and glitter elements add touches of sparkle for an elevated effect, while layered graphics add further visual appeal.
Her first signature boot not only wows in its design but also in its construction, with innovative performance technologies developed through insights from elite players, including, of course, Putellas herself. This version of the Phantom 6 is built for players of all ages to perform precise attacks and quick cuts similar to that of their idol.
This ability to wow on the pitch is thanks to the boot's Tuned Gripknit upper, which provides ultimate precision in all conditions. The Cyclone 360 plate helps with rotational traction and swift movements, while the toe box is designed with comfort and close ball control top of mind.
Along with the Player Edition Boot are several fun coordinating clothing items for loyal Alexia Putellas fans of all ages: a tracksuit for adults and a T-shirt and shorts for kids. These pieces feature similar design details as the boot and celebrate Putellas as a dominant force in the sport.
The Alexia Putellas Player Edition Phantom 6 is now available at Nike.com and select retailers in adult and children's versions: the Phantom 6 Elite FG Low-Top and Jr Phantom 6 Academy MG.