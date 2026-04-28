Melitta Baumeister's Special-Edition Nike Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium

Melitta Baumeister's Special Edition Nike Vomero and Pegasus Premium: For Those Who Embrace Self-Expression and Individuality
Product News
Fashion designer Melitta Baumeister's take on these beloved Nike running shoes puts style, self-expression and individuality front and centre for those who embrace their flaws and are not afraid to be bold.
- High-end fashion designer Melitta Baumeister has put her spin on two popular Nike running shoes—the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium—in her first brand collaboration.
- Baumeister's interpretation merges high fashion with high performance to create stylish running shoes ideal for everyday city living.
- Nike and Baumeister's Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are inspired by the idea of "Run Like No One Is Watching", a message about running for yourself and rediscovering the joy of movement.
- Both silhouettes became available on MelittaBaumeister.com from 1 April 2026, followed by Dover Street Market locations in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Beijing, Ginza and Singapore on 7 April 2026, and across SNKRS and select Nike and NBHD global retail locations from 8 April 2026.
High fashion and high performance have merged. Nike and Melitta Baumeister have teamed up to reimagine the ultra-comfortable Vomero Premium and the ultra-responsive Pegasus Premium running shoes for everyday city living. Known for her structural, high-end clothing designs, Baumeister's artistic eye brings high style to these popular Nike running silhouettes, proving that running shoes truly are for everyone and every day.
Nike running-shoe fans who value self-expression can get their hands on a pair in the first week of April 2026 at MelittaBaumeister.com, SNKRS, multiple global Dover Street Market locations, and select Nike and NBHD stores worldwide.
Nike Vomero Premium vs Pegasus Premium: What's the Difference?
The Vomero Premium, introduced in October 2025, is a Nike running shoe that prioritises comfort in everyday runs. The Vomero Premium takes the cushioning of the Nike Vomero 18 even further with its full-length, ultra-soft ZoomX foam midsole. However, the highlight of the Vomero Premium is its dual Air Zoom units at the forefoot and heel that provide a super-soft and bouncy feel. In contrast, the Pegasus Premium, which debuted in January 2025, is known for its maximum responsiveness, thanks to Nike's first sculpted, visible Air Zoom unit.
The Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are similar road-running shoes with a slightly different emphasis. The Vomero Premium is super soft and protective, with its extra cushioning,
plush padded upper and wide, stable base. The Pegasus Premium, on the other hand, is firmer and more responsive for greater propulsion, with a thinner upper that is more breathable.
Both are great for everyday runs, but the Vomero Premium is better suited to keeping you comfortable on longer runs, while the Pegasus Premium is better suited to faster-paced runs.
What Does Melitta Baumeister Bring to the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium?
Baumeister's designs speak to stylish everyday athletes, aligning with the Nike mantra "If you have a body, you are an athlete".Known for her outside-the-box aesthetic and ability to elevate everyday designs, Baumeister is the ideal collaborator.
Baumeister's Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are truly works of art, with their bold colour choices—Total Orange and Volt neon green—and subtle variations of layered colour. Every shoe is hand-painted, making each one different from the next. In Baumeister's view, this connects to the idea of embracing our flaws and moving for ourselves rather than for the pursuit of perfection. "It's about running for yourself, not for anyone else", she says.
Looking closely at both models, you will find design details, such as Baumeister's eyes and hands and MB branding throughout, which add a personal touch.
"Both the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are iconic franchises that have been staples of the running community for decades", she says. "Reimagining something so crucial to the everyday runner through the lens of 'run like no one is watching' allowed me to create a meaningful paradox. The designs are artful and alive. Each hand-painted pair of Vomero Premiums is transformed into a one-of-a-kind artefact of human touch, where the paint serves as proof, not decoration. On the other hand, the Pegasus Premium embraces the paradox with a bold, neon design that invites runners to move freely even as the shoe seems to watch them back".
Comparing the Melitta Baumeister x Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium
Known for providing the utmost in cushioning and comfort with its dual Air Zoom units and full-length ZoomX midsole, the Melitta Baumeister reimagining of the Vomero Premium is available in Total Orange. MB branding and hand-painted detailing combine to create a bold, unique look that fans of the designer, as well as those of art and high fashion, will appreciate.
The Pegasus Premium is a versatile, everyday running shoe that prioritises responsiveness, and the designer's take on it does not disappoint. Constructed from a sculpted Air Zoom unit that sits on a bed of ZoomX and ReactX foams, the Melitta Pegasus Premium is available in Volt, a neon green unique to Nike.
As seen on the Vomero Premium, the Pegasus Premium features the same MB branding, layers of colour and hand-painted detailing.
Who the Melitta Baumeister x Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium Are For
These unique versions of the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are ideal for those who love style as much as running. This includes runners who value self-expression, Nike running fans seeking premium or limited-edition silhouettes, collectors desiring a hand-painted pair for their collection and others who are curious about Nike running technology.
When and Where to Find the Melitta Baumeister x Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium
Both special edition colourways of the Nike Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium were released on 1 April 2026 on MelittaBaumeister.com; on 7 April 2026 at Dover Street Markets in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Beijing, Ginza and Singapore; and on 8 April 2026 across SNKRS and select Nike and Nike Neighborhood locations around the world.
Melitta Baumeister x Vomero Premium and Melitta Baumeister x Pegasus Premium FAQ
When is the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Collection release date?
The Melitta Baumeister x Nike Collection was released in the first week of April 2026.
Where can you buy the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Collection?
You can find the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Collection on MelittaBaumeister.com; at Dover Street Market locations in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Beijing, Ginza and Singapore; and across SNKRS and selected Nike and NBHD retail locations.
What is the difference between Nike Pegasus and Vomero?
The difference between the Nike Vomero and the Pegasus running shoes is that the plush Vomero is better suited to those who prioritise a soft, cushiony feel for easy or lengthy recovery runs, while the firmer and more responsive Pegasus is better suited to faster-paced training runs.
What is unique about the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Collection?
What makes the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Collection unique is its bold, hand-painted designs with subtle colour variations. It adds a high-style spin on these iconic Nike running shoes, well suited to those who value self-expression.