Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's White Trainers & Shoes

      JordanRunningBasketballFootballSkateboardingTennis
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Blazer
      Cortez
      Presto
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Air Max 90
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      High Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Gamma Force
      Nike Gamma Force Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Gamma Force
      Women's Shoes
      €99.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike SB Chron 2
      Nike SB Chron 2 Skate Shoe
      Nike SB Chron 2
      Skate Shoe
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro Artificial-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro
      Artificial-Ground Football Boot
      €139.99
      Nike React HyperSet LE
      Nike React HyperSet LE Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike React HyperSet LE
      Indoor Court Shoes
      €144.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Dunk Low SE
      Nike Dunk Low SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low SE
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €289.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Blazer Low Platform
      Nike Blazer Low Platform Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low Platform
      Women's Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Jordan Air 200E
      Jordan Air 200E Women's Shoes
      Jordan Air 200E
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike SB Force 58 Premium
      Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
      Nike SB Force 58 Premium
      Skate Shoe
      €79.99

      Women's white shoes and trainers: unleash your potential

      When we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory, we began an enduring commitment to the cause of women's sport. We craft our women's white trainers and shoes so you can chase down your passion—wherever it takes you. From park runs to your first triathlon, our footwear supports you every step of the way.

      A great performance is built from the ground up. Ladies' white trainers with ultra-grippy soles give exceptional traction over wet or uneven surfaces. If you're all about the challenging gym sessions, look for women's white trainers with a flat, wide sole for outstanding stability. Hitting the tennis court? Choose women's white shoes with specialist herringbone outsoles for targeted control and matchless sliding ability.

      Tough runs, high-rep gym workouts, challenging matches—when you're pushing yourself to the max, it's vital to protect your joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the impact of each stride, jump, turn and landing, while deep foam midsoles give the cushioning you need. That means you can focus on testing your limits, and then pushing past them.