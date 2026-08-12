Women's White Trainers & Shoes

(223)
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€ 309,99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
€ 99,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 169,99
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
€ 109,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
€ 209,99
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 179,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 259,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
€ 99,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 169,99
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
€ 109,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
€ 209,99
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 179,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 259,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.