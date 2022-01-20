Find Nike’s Most Comfortable Running Shoe for You

Whether to burn calories, achieve a "runner's high " , improve your heart health or just feel the wind in your hair, running is one great way to push you towards your fitness goals. But it's also a high-impact exercise that can put stress on your joints. The right pair of running shoes can absorb some of the shock with the right cushioning, and support you from the ground up.

Ill-fitting or improper footwear, on the other hand, can slow down your progress. Once you find the most comfortable pair of Nike running shoes for you, you'll be unstoppable on the road, track or trails. Here's how to select the right pair of Nike running shoes for your needs, so you can run further and faster to meet your goals.