CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

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Chelsea F.C. Tops & T-Shirts

(33)
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
€ 159,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
CAN’T TAME US
CAN’T TAME US
Fuelled by heritage. Engineered for the future.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€ 74,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
€ 159,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€ 119,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
€ 159,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
€ 139,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€ 74,99
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Chelsea F.C. Primary Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
€ 54,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 74,99
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
€ 27,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
€ 79,99
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Football Shirt
€ 79,99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
€ 99,99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
€ 69,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 64,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 44,99
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
€ 29,99
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 64,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 44,99
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
€ 29,99
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
30% off