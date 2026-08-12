CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Chelsea Home Kits & Shirts 2026/27

(14)
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
€ 159,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€ 119,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
€ 159,99
CAN’T TAME US
CAN’T TAME US
Fuelled by heritage. Engineered for the future.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
€ 139,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€ 74,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
€ 19,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€ 69,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Chelsea VaporFast Home
Chelsea VaporFast Home Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Chelsea VaporFast Home
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
€ 22,99

Chelsea home kits 2026/27: peak performance on the pitch

Nike's Chelsea F.C. home kits are designed with distinctive details in the club's bold shade of blue. To rep your favourite team, just pull on a Chelsea home shirt and head to the stands or the pitch. On the chest, you'll find the iconic ceremonial lion crest opposite the Nike Swoosh.


Hit the field with confidence in our innovative Aero-FIT technology, designed to keep you cool and dry throughout the match so you can focus on stepping up your game. And that’s not all: our new Chelsea home kit is built for the future, featuring high-performance fabric made with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future to help protect the future of sport. Just look for the Sustainable Materials tag to join the journey.


When you're stepping onto the field, you need the right support—that's where our Chelsea F.C. football socks come into play. With strategically placed cushioning on the soles, they offer all-day comfort.