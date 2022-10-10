Coaching & Training Tips. Nike Training Club

Training Tips

Every Position in Basketball, Explained

Sport & Activity

Basketball coaches break down the five positions and their roles on the court.

Trainer-approved Leg Day Warm-up Routines to Try

Sport & Activity

Warming up prepares you for your workout, helping to boost performance and prevent injury. Here's the ultimate warm-up for your next leg day.

Everything You Need To Know About Jump Squats

Sport & Activity

Follow these trainer tips to master the move.

6 Calf Exercises Physiotherapists Urge You to Do Weekly

Sport & Activity

The calf muscles are essential for a range of exercises and workouts. Here's what experts say about key moves to do, no matter what your fitness goals are.

What Is an ACL Tear, Exactly?

Sport & Activity

Physiotherapists explain how an ACL tear occurs, what its symptoms are and what the healing process looks like.

Rucking: The Risks, Benefits and How to Do It

Sport & Activity

Read on to learn about how to incorporate this military training technique into your fitness routine.

How to Do a Power Clean: 4 Steps for Beginners

Sport & Activity

An expert offers a step-by-step guide on how to execute proper form of the explosive Olympic weightlifting exercise.

How to Do a Handstand Push-up, According to CrossFit Coaches

Sport & Activity

CrossFit experts explain how to do handstand push-ups and offer helpful tips on how to master the move.

How to Skateboard for Beginners

Sport & Activity

Master this challenging (and fun) sport with these foundational tips from a skateboard educator.

How to Kick a Football

Sport & Activity

Gain confidence in executing three common kicks by following these expert-backed tips and tricks.

How to Warm Up Before Running, According to Experts

Sport & Activity

What you do before going for a run can have a positive impact on your performance—and your recovery.

How to Prevent Stiff Muscles While Exercising in the Cold

Sport & Activity

An exercise physiologist and a physiotherapist provide four tips to avoid muscle stiffness in winter.

Your Beginner Guide to Tabata Workouts

Sport & Activity

Experts share the basics to master the four-minute HIIT workout and tips to create your at-home programme.

How to Teach the Tennis Serve to Adults

Sport & Activity

Tennis experts explain the basics to mastering this all-important shot.

How To Do a HIIT Hotel Room Workout While Travelling

Sport & Activity

All you need for this 30-minute HIIT blast is space to move and a bit of motivation.

4 Symptoms of Protein Deficiency to Watch Out for

Nutrition

A registered dietitian explains the key signs of protein deficiency and why the macronutrient is so important to include in your diet.

What Muscles Do Planks Work? Experts Explain

Sport & Activity

From how-tos to benefits, get to the core of planks with this beginner-friendly guide.

10 Bosu Ball Exercises That Make Any Workout Better

Sport & Activity

Experts share how this piece of workout equipment can be an excellent stability challenge.

