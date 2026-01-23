What Are the Benefits of Exercise on Mental Health?

The Nervous System:

the sympathetic (fight or flight) and parasympathetic (rest and digest) nervous systems work in opposition in your body, but exercise can help to regulate and, ultimately, limit anxiety. Initially, the sympathetic nervous system may be activated by intense exercise, but the parasympathetic is triggered by moderate exercise and during cooldown, helping to slow heart rate, lower blood pressure and relax the muscles.

Hormones and Neurotransmitters:



when you start exercising, changes happen in your body and brain. Your heart rate increases, blood flow circulates more rapidly, oxygen is transported to your muscles and vital organs and your brain shifts in response to the training stimuli.

Your hormones, neurotransmitters and other molecules are impacted. Endorphins (feel-good hormones that act as an analgesic, reducing the perception of pain) work in combination with dopamine (drives pleasure and motivation), serotonin (a mood-stabilising hormone) and others like brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

As for cortisol, a hormone that manages stress, metabolism, inflammation and more, “Meta-analyses show that people who are more physically active tend to have healthier diurnal cortisol rhythms”, says Gregory Gordon, MA, CSCS, MATRx. "They also show a more 'efficient' stress response, either lower or more quickly recovering cortisol and heart-rate responses to standardised stress tests. That pattern is associated with better long-term health".

Benefits:

Regular exercise can boost the production of endorphins, along with other key physiological outputs, leading to increased feelings of happiness and motivation, while decreasing feelings of pain.