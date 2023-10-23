Shopping Online: A Guide to Ordering Right

When shoes are returned to us, we look for ways to extend their lifespan as part of Move To Zero: our journey toward zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. If they are like-new, gently worn or slightly imperfect, we clean, sanitise and refurbish them by hand before putting them back on our store shelves to help them become someone’s new favourite pair at a reduced price. Purchasing this refurbished product extends its life, keeping it out of landfills and on feet a little longer.