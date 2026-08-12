Blue football shoes: maximise your game
Race onto the pitch with confidence in our blue football boots. This is where leading innovation meets iconic design. We craft each pair to deliver unparalleled support, precision and traction—so you can take your performance to the max, every time. We've got blue football shoes for all ages because everyone deserves to play their best. You'll find our most-loved collections, plus innovative designs that bring power to every step.
Your shoes, your style
Whatever your unique style, we've got footwear to suit. You'll find dark and light-blue football boots to bring a pop of colour to the pitch. Tonal laces and studs create a streamlined look, while contrasting details—such as our iconic Nike Swoosh—put your boots in the spotlight. You can even find customisable options in our collection that let you choose from a range of shades. And you can add your national flag, heel stripes and graphic prints for a personal touch.
Innovative technology in every shoe
When it comes to powerful strikes and explosive sprints, the right shoes are essential. With our blue football shoes, you get responsive cushioning that absorbs impact. Designs with Zoom Air units in the heels provide an extra level of springiness underfoot, powering your moves across the field. And if you're looking for innovative features, choose boots made with Nike Gripknit. This sticky fabric maximises your control, so you stay with the ball. It stretches across the striking area of the boot, from the big toe right across the laces to the small toe. Nike Gripknit also moulds to the shape of your foot for a secure feel, while boosting your grip in wet or dry conditions.
Get set for speed
Looking for blue football shoes to help you up the pace? Our designs give you the grip you need to be quick off the mark. Nike Cyclone 360 traction pattern helps you make quicker movements when you're racing down the pitch. Lightweight materials ensure nothing holds you back when you're sprinting to the ball. Meanwhile, styles with a speed cage inside secure your foot to the outsole without adding weight. The result? Optimal stability as you increase your speed.
No terrain is off-limits
Wherever you choose to play, we've got blue football boots to suit. In wet conditions, metal studs give you maximum grip on slippy turf. After a dry spell, our shoes for firm ground will give you a springy feeling that protects your joints from the impact of hard-baked earth. Heading inside? Our styles for indoor courts are made for agility, allowing you to stop and pivot with ease. We've even got multi-ground options ready to rise to every challenge.
Join our mission
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose blue football boots with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities using at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.