How to Style Leggings for a Day Out
Styling Tips
Check out these six outfit ideas featuring the most versatile comfy trousers, with style at the top of mind.
Athleisure has become the de-facto way to dress when working from home or running errands on the weekends. Consider leggings a go-to staple for any outfit.
To style, choose either a sporty jacket or an oversized jumper from your wardrobe to pair with your favourite Nike leggings. When it comes to shoes, a cool pair of sneakers are comfortable and complement just about any outfit featuring leggings.
(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)
Don't be afraid to incorporate some colour or texture into these outfits with leggings. Think: A statement coat or a pair of colourful shoes that can be styled with other trousers as well, like a light-wash pair of jeans or even a comfy tank dress.
Below, find six outfit ideas for how to style leggings for a day out, whether that means hitting up a weekend yoga class or having a relaxed coffee catch-up with friends.
6 Ways to Style Leggings for a Day Out
1.Back to Basics
When deciding how to style black leggings, it can seem like the options are endless. When in doubt, keep it simple and build a neutral outfit around the staple trousers.
A coordinated black polo, a classic bomber jacket and a pair of sleek Air Max sneakers are all options that feel put together, yet easy. When you're running errands or grabbing a coffee with a friend, a laid-back outfit that features soft, high-waisted leggings is the way to go.
2.Pop of Red
Some days, you want your outfit with leggings to be bold. When that's the case, swap your standard black leggings for an eye-catching colour like red.
A coordinated tee with red details ties the look together, while a classic pair of white sneakers—like Air Force 1s—keep the ensemble from going over the top. Nike's Futura tote—designed to be an insulated lunch bag—actually doubles as a smart carry-all for snacks and everyday staples.
3.'Out There' Outerwear
If you usually stick with classic black leggings, consider an outfit that incorporates a pair of Nike Zenvy leggings—a comfortable staple for a casual weekend brunch or a weeknight dinner out. The easiest way to instantly dress up a simple outfit is with a statement-making coat. In this case, the Nike furry Swoosh jacket is an instant outfit-maker. The best shoes to wear with leggings and a bold coat are a colourful pair of sneakers for a final punchy touch.
4.Artful Combinations
When deciding what to wear with leggings on your weekends off, try mixing cool printed pieces with pops of colour. Start with the neutrals—a ribbed tank and a pair of grey leggings. Then add an abstract jacket and colourful VaporMax shoes for a creative twist to the outfit. After all, your outfit is a work of art and a way to spark a little creativity in your wardrobe.
5.New Neutrals
What do you pair with leggings on days when you want to keep things minimal? Try a pair of leggings in a soft Sage Green and style your look with tan and white staples like a baseball cap, oversized crew-neck sweatshirt or jumper, and cross-body bag.
6.Post-Workout
If you're deciding what to wear with leggings on a day when you'll be heading straight from a workout class to run errands or enjoy a casual hangout, prioritise functionality. But, that doesn't have to mean skipping out on style. Try sneakers and a coordinated windbreaker in a fun colour combo. You'll stand out—even in a dark workout studio.
Words by Aemilia Madden