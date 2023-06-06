Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets
        3. /
      3. Windbreakers

      Women's Windbreaker Jackets

      Bomber JacketsParka JacketsPuffer JacketsGiletsWindbreakersRain JacketsFleece JacketsInsulated JacketsTrench Coats
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner Women's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Women's Woven Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Jacket
      €149.99

      Women's windbreaker jackets: full training, whatever the weather

      Rain-soaked weekend runs, footie training on frosty mornings, track sessions late at night – whatever your sporting passion, our women's windbreaker jackets give you the protection you need to train, in all conditions. Expect premium fabrics, practical designs and the latest styles, so you'll look amazing as you smash your goals.

      Nike women's windbreakers are made from lightweight technical fabrics, so you're free to move, run and train with zero distractions. Look for jackets with water-resistant finishes that will battle against the rain, and packable hoods that give extra coverage when you need it. Ladies' windbreakers with a generous fit provide plenty of room for layering when the thermometer drops. Heading out for a longer session? Zip pockets keep your phone, snacks and other essentials secure.

      Be inspired by stylish designs that ensure you look as good as you feel. Simple blacks, whites and greys give a classic, go-with-anything look, while bright block colours and standout prints ensure extra visibility on dark mornings and evenings. Shout out your allegiance with unmissable swoosh designs, or keep your look on the down-low with a discreet branded badge.