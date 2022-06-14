The Best Nike High-Waisted Leggings for Every Activity
These Nike leggings comfortably hug your body as you move.
Slipping into a pair of leggings that you love can help provide comfort, support and confidence for any activity. High-rise styles stay put and provide ample coverage, enabling the body to freely move. Check out what to look for when shopping for a pair, and find the best Nike high-waisted leggings styles to try, too.
What to Look For in a Pair of High-Waisted Leggings
1.Length
Nike high-waisted leggings come in full-length and seven-eighths-length styles. While the exact fit will vary from person to person, full-length styles are designed to fall near the ankle, while seven-eighths-length leggings tend to reach the middle of the calf. The right choice for you will depend on your personal fit preferences and how much leg coverage you want.
2.Fabric
When looking for leggings made from high-quality fabrics, make sure you put them through the squat test. In other words, when you put the leggings on, practise a deep squat or touch your toes in the mirror and make sure the material doesn't reveal any skin or underwear. Nike styles, such as the non-sheer Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Infinalon Leggings, are designed to pass the squat test—and they're made from a blend of nylon, elastane and polyester.
If you plan to wear leggings to work out, look for ones made from materials that wick away sweat to keep the skin cool and dry, such as Nike Dri-FIT, which helps moisture quickly evaporate. If you'll be wearing them in cold weather, go for Nike Therma-FIT leggings, which are designed to retain heat without feeling heavy.
3.Fit
Leggings should feel tight and lightly compressive against the skin, without digging into the waist or making it uncomfortable to move or breathe. Nike leggings come in styles from size XS to 3X, in addition to maternity sizing. The Nike One (M) High-Rise Maternity Leggings are designed to be flexible and to cover and support the baby bump—plus, they're engineered to fit comfortably throughout pregnancy.
4.Pockets
If you want convenient storage for essentials such as a phone, keys or cards, opt for a pair of high-waisted leggings with low-profile pockets.
The Best Nike High-Waisted Leggings by Activity
Yoga
Nike's high-waisted yoga leggings, such as those in the Nike Yoga Luxe Collection, are designed to hug the body with a sculpting waistband that sits right above the belly button. The non-sheer design encourages confident bends and stretches. The Nike Infinalon fabric is thinner, lighter and even stronger than Nike's traditional yarns. This offers a gently compressive feel while keeping the skin dry as you breathe, stretch and hold a sequence of poses. Some styles feature a stirrup design over the feet with an opening for the heel, which may add a level of comfort and support during your practice.
Words by: Lindsay Frankel