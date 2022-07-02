When Giulia injured her knee during a big match, she was devastated. It was going to take almost a year for her to be back playing with her team again. Lying in her hospital bed, Giulia felt a wave of sadness wash over her. A comeback seemed so far away.

During her first weeks in physical therapy, all she could think about was getting back to the excitement of the football pitch. But there was a silver lining

“I realised that I was able to fight back and I have more self-confidence now.”