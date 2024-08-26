Football Stories: Ada Hegerberg

Ada was at the top of her game when her career screeched to a halt. Ada had started her professional football career at 15 years old. She became a top scorer, and each time she scored, she threw her arms out and ran to her teammates like she was flying, a huge smile on her face. As the years went by, Ada’s career rose like a rocket.

Then one day, during training, something popped in Ada’s leg. Suddenly, she couldn’t walk, and the pain was unbearable. When she was finally able to train again, she found out she had a stress fracture in her leg too! Ada didn’t play football for almost two years. Her body needed time to heal, but Ada struggled to be patient. "Will I ever get to play again?" she thought.

Eventually, Ada's legs were strong enough to run, and as she trained, she felt like a kid falling in love with football for the first time. Ada believes that her renewed passion for her sport just might help her break even more records as her biggest ambition is to maximise her potential. She can’t wait to take the pitch at her fourth world championships.