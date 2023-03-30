How to Exercise With Osteoarthritis, According to Experts

In general, limit high-impact activities, like running and jumping, which can overload the joints, Nasri said.

Beyond that, take a cue from your body and reflect on which joints cause you pain. When lifting weights, if you have knee arthritis, consider skipping the leg extension machine, said orthopaedic surgeon Jerome Enad, MD, FAANA. It puts excessive stress on the patellofemoral joint and can flare up arthritis, he explained, suggesting the sitting leg press as an alternative.

Skip deep squats or lunges if you have hip or knee arthritis, suggested Lucas Buchler, MD at Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"Generally, it's best to avoid movements that force the joints into end ranges of motion. Although these activities are unlikely to cause major structural harm to the joint, they are likely to cause inflammation and symptom exacerbation", Buchler said.

When you have shoulder or elbow arthritis, Enad recommended steering clear of the bench press and dumbbell flys and choosing push-ups or dips instead.

(Related: What Muscles Do Push-ups Work?)