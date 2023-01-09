Dumbbell vs. Barbell Bench Press: Is One Better Than the Other?

Bench presses are a fundamental exercise that can increase upper-body strength. The good news: you can do this move with a variety of tools and equipment.

However, of all the modalities and tools available, two types are perhaps in the highest frequency: dumbbells and a barbell. Enter the age-old debate: dumbbell vs barbell bench presses—which is most effective for strength training and power?

As is the case with many things, it largely depends on the individual.

"The question of whether to go with dumbbells or a barbell for bench presses depends on a few factors, including what your goals are and where your fitness levels are at", said Albert Matheny, RD, CSCS.

Here's how to figure out the right option for you, plus get expert-recommended tips on how to work your way up to the bench press.