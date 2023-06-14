Three Track Workouts That Will Improve Your Speed

Remember, all three of the workouts below are scalable for all levels and progresses in two-week blocks over six weeks.

Regardless of your experience, performing just one speed workout each week can make a difference. With that in mind, if you are already running regularly, training for a half or full marathon, or just want to spend the next six-week block focusing on speed development, then you can plug two of the below workouts into your weekly routine. Just be sure to give yourself at least a day of rest between speed workouts.

If you are newer to speed training, or running in general, consider making the first option below the workout you try to master over the next six weeks. Workouts two and three are a bit more challenging and are tailored for intermediate and advanced runners.

Bear in mind that speed workouts are more demanding on your body than easy jogs or runs, so it's important for your body to recover. Adaptations from training come with adequate recovery.

Try to keep each interval around the same effort and pace. If you went too hard on the first one, take note and take it easy for the remaining intervals. Use the rest periods to stop running and let your body recover. Holding a consistent pace and effort during each interval is key. Your effort may feel more challenging late in your workout, but you should still be running in a controlled fashion and at the same duration and pace as your first interval. You are your own co-coach so you can always up the rest as you need.

To get the most out of your speed workouts, they should be supplemented with a weekly strength-training session and easy and long runs conducted at conversational pace throughout the week.