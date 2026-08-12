  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Older Kids Shorts

(115)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
R 849,95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
R 429,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
R 749,95
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
R 999,95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
R 479,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
R 699,95
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+1
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
R 399,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
R 699,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
R 479,95
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
R 1 199,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
R 399,95
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
R 749,95
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+3
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
R 699,95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
R 549,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
R 549,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
R 849,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
R 749,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
R 699,95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
R 599,95
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
R 999,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
R 1 199,95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
R 1 299,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
R 499,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
R 849,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
R 599,95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
R 1 099,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
R 949,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
R 699,95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
R 549,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
R 549,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
R 849,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
R 749,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
R 699,95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
R 599,95
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
R 999,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
R 1 199,95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
R 1 299,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 899,95
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
R 499,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
R 849,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
R 599,95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
R 1 099,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
R 949,95