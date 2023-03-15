Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Older Kids Shorts

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports Bras
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Tennis
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jersey Shorts
      R 449,95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      R 399,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 399,95
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 699,95
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      R 599,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      R 399,95
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      R 449,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23 Older Kids' Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Older Kids' Training Shorts
      R 399,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      R 399,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      R 499,95
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
      R 599,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      R 349,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      R 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts (Extended Size)
      R 549,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts
      R 449,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts (Extended Size)
      R 399,95
      VfL Wolfsburg 2022/23 Stadium Home
      VfL Wolfsburg 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      VfL Wolfsburg 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Breezy
      Nike Dri-FIT Breezy Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Breezy
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Training Shorts
      R 599,95
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      R 299,95
      England Strike
      England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      R 599,95
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 699,95