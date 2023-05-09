Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Trainers & Shoes

      LifestyleJordanRunningBasketballFootballTraining & GymSkateboardingGolfTennisWalking
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Blue
      Pink
      Red
      White
      Yellow
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Nike By You
      NikeLab
      ACG
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Air Max
      Blazer
      Cortez
      Huarache
      Internationalist
      Metcon
      Nike Dunk
      Pegasus
      Presto
      Structure
      Zoom Rival
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Air Max 1
      Air Max 90
      Air Max 95
      Air Max 97
      Air Max 270
      Air Max Plus
      VaporMax
      Technology 
      (0)
      Nike FlyEase
      Nike Flyknit
      Nike Flywire
      Nike Air
      Nike Free
      Nike React
      Nike Zoom Air
      Nike ZoomX
      Size 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Slip-On
      Strap
      Toggle
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Boots
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Material 
      (0)
      Canvas
      Leather
      Sustainable Materials
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Low Top
      Mid Top
      High Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Wide
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Paul George
      Cristiano Ronaldo
      Russell Westbrook
      Nike Court Legacy Lift
      Nike Court Legacy Lift Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Legacy Lift
      Women's Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Court Vision Alta
      Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Alta
      Women's Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Court Vision Alta
      Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Alta
      Women's Shoes
      R 1 499,95
      15% OFF SITE-WIDE
      15% OFF SITE-WIDE
      Use code SHINE23 at checkout.
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Nike Go FlyEase Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Easy On/Off Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike TC 7900
      Nike TC 7900 Women's Shoes
      Nike TC 7900
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Gamma Force
      Nike Gamma Force Women's Shoes
      Nike Gamma Force
      Women's Shoes
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      R 2 799,95
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      R 1 999,95
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Nike AF-1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Women's trainers: be the best you

      Train hard every time in a pair of Nike women's trainers. Our collection features everything from old-school sneakers to innovative running trainers with refined fits and finishes. And we design every pair to help you conquer that last mile with ease. Responsive soles will propel you forward, while feather-light materials will keep you light.

      Cushioning at every step

      When it comes to Nike women's shoes, comfort is non-negotiable. Go for pairs with cushioned soles and elevated foam heels to reduce impact. And our low-profile air units may look simple, but we've worked our magic there too. They deliver unbelievable cushioning to keep you going further. For dreamlike comfort, choose women's sneakers with Nike React foam midsoles. The soft rubber delivers an unbeatably smooth ride with every step.

      Go retro with vintage-inspired sneakers

      Our footwear heritage stretches back to 1964, and you'll find plenty of classic Nike designs here. We first released the much-loved Air Max in 1987, and the line is still going strong today. A celebration of athleticism, our new Air Max shoes blend iconic style with innovative features. Or go back even further in time with a pair of high-top Nike Blazer Mid '77s. Featuring our iconic Swoosh logo, these shoes still look fresh.

      Push harder in technical textiles

      Whether you're finishing up a HIIT workout or tackling a run, you'll want to stay cool and comfortable. To keep air circulating, we use lightweight materials to make our ladies' trainers. Choose styles with mesh panels for extra airflow. And opt for shoes with Flyknit technology for breathability where you need it most.

      Upgrade your everyday wardrobe with our women's shoes

      Boost your wardrobe, as well as your workout, with a timeless pair of Nike shoes for women. Practical shapes and muted tones are perfect for everyday wear, and there are always our chunky designs with '90s styling for when you want to make a statement. Keep it classic in fresh white and midnight black, or experiment with bright colours. Look out for edgy detailing like clear windows in the soles and contrasting back tabs.

      Grip and stability

      Whether you're running in your local park or exploring in the countryside, Nike women's trainers are tuned for any adventure. With soles crafted from durable materials, they'll keep you on track wear after wear. Padded tongues offer security and softness, while structured sides support your ankles and arches. And on even the most unpredictable terrain, our grippy soles will give you traction.

      Choosing your women's trainers

      Find women's trainers that are right for you. Whether you're hitting the streets or the treadmill, our shoes will get you there in comfort. When your workouts heat up, our technical fabrics are there to cool you down. And when you want to go faster and further than you've ever been before, our responsive foam and cushioned heels will keep you going.