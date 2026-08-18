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Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

(244)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
R 899,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 349,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
R 499,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 399,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 399,95
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 399,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
R 399,95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
R 599,95
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
R 2 199,95
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
R 499,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 399,95
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 429,95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
R 649,95
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
R 499,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
R 849,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 399,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
R 749,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
R 1 099,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 399,95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
R 899,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
R 399,95
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
R 499,95
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
R 1 699,95
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
R 599,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
R 379,95
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 429,95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
R 649,95
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
R 499,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
R 849,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 399,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
R 749,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
R 499,95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
R 1 099,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 399,95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
R 899,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
R 399,95
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
R 499,95
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
R 1 699,95
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
R 599,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
R 379,95
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
R 449,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
R 1 399,95