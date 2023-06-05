Skip to main content
      Grey shorts: work out in comfort

      However you like to move and sweat—you'll find grey Nike shorts to boost your performance. Our lightweight and ultra-breathable grey shorts are perfect for intense cardio workouts like running and football, keeping you cooler and fresher for longer. Shorts with Dri-FIT fabric wick sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—ideal for those tough gym sessions. Meanwhile, mesh liners maximise airflow, so you can stay focused when your training heats up.

      Looking for the perfect fit? Go for loose, flexible designs that feel barely there, with handy pockets for stashing your essentials. Or choose aerodynamic skin-hugging styles that move with you. Want the best of both worlds? That's where our 2-in-1, double-layered shorts with Dri-FIT inners come in—designed to prevent chafing and keep you comfortable.

      When you're hitting the yoga studio, our soft, stretchy grey shorts will help you improve your practice. We’ve got fit-like-a-glove styles with the iconic Nike Pro waistband and smoother seams for minimal distractions while you stretch. Perfecting your swing? Our grey shorts for golf look as good as they feel, designed with a practical, no-crease chino finish that takes you from the course to the clubhouse and beyond. And when it's time for the basketball court, we have roomy, knee-length shorts that are tailored for the game.

      Keep your muscles warm and protected while you stretch or cool down with base-layer grey shorts. We craft our muscle-hugging designs from exceptionally flexible and thermally insulated material. Post-workout, grab a pair of cosy cotton terry or fleece-lined shorts for maximum comfort. These supremely soft shorts are the ideal off-duty companions, helping you stay fresh and ready for anything.